Google Acquires AppSheet, Leading No-Code Development Platform

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Google has announced its acquisition of “AppSheet, a leading no-code application development platform used by a number of enterprises across a variety of industries.” Custom applications are an excellent way for businesses to meet their needs and adapt to an ever-evolving landscape. As Google points out in their post, however, not all businesses have the…

The post Google Acquires AppSheet, Leading No-Code Development Platform appeared first on WebProNews.
