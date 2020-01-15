Google Acquires AppSheet, Leading No-Code Development Platform Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Google has announced its acquisition of “AppSheet, a leading no-code application development platform used by a number of enterprises across a variety of industries.” Custom applications are an excellent way for businesses to meet their needs and adapt to an ever-evolving landscape. As Google points out in their post, however, not all businesses have the…



The post Google Acquires AppSheet, Leading No-Code Development Platform appeared first on WebProNews.

