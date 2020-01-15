Global  

Microsoft is rolling out its Chromium-based Edge browser today

The Next Web Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Microsoft is rolling out its Chromium-based Edge browser todayMicrosoft is set to begin rolling out its new Chromium engine-based Edge browser to Windows 10 users today. The updated Edge browser brings support for Chrome extensions, user profiles, and faster web browsing. Once the update starts rolling out, all Windows users will eventually have to switch to the updated Edge browsers. According to a blog post by the company, only Business users will have a chance to block this change. In 2018, Microsoft announced its plans to switch to the Chromium engine for Edge; it’s the same one that powers Google Chrome, Opera, and Vivaldi. In an interview with the Verge, Joe Belfiore,…

This story continues at The Next Web

