Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In what seems to be a never-ending saga, Amazon is preparing to ask a federal court for a temporary injunction preventing Microsoft from working on the Pentagon’s JEDI contract, according to CNN. Microsoft beat out IBM, Oracle and Amazon for the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract worth some $10 billion. Many industry experts…



The post Amazon Wants Court To Block Microsoft From Working On Pentagon Contract appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

