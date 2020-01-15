Global  

Save over £100 on the Apple Watch Series 4

Mashable Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* The Apple Watch Series 4 is on sale for £319 on Currys PC World, saving you £140 on list price.

--------------------

Fitness trackers and smartwatches from most of the top brands have been discounted since to start of the year. We say "most" because Apple has stubbornly refused to budge, until...
