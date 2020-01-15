Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michael Bloomberg drops some hints about his $10m Super Bowl ad

Mashable Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
As you probably already know, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has a fair bit of money up his sleeve. And he recently used $10m of it to secure a nice 60-second ad slot in the upcoming Super Bowl.

During the former New York mayor's appearance on Tuesday night's live edition of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle [Video]Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle

While two teams battle on the field during Super Bowl 54, there will also be a political match-up during commercial breaks as both President Trump and Mike Bloomberg purchased ad time. Veuer’s Justin..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad [Video]Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad. The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb. 2 Super Bowl. It is still not known whether the ad will be a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stephen Colbert to Trump and Bloomberg: Get out of my Super Bowl ads

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has spent a whopping $100 million on campaign ads in one month, with his biggest drop yet on a $10 million Super Bowl...
Mashable

Bloomberg campaign buys 60-second Super Bowl ad slot

Michael Bloomberg's campaign confirmed Tuesday that the Democratic presidential candidate has purchased a 60-second ad slot during the upcoming Super Bowl – a...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Michael Bloomberg drops some hints about his $10m Super Bowl ad https://t.co/trpNaYdiLb 44 seconds ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Michael Bloomberg drops some hints about his $10m Super Bowl ad https://t.co/aX5cDhoFu5 #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 22 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Michael Bloomberg drops some hints about his $10m Super Bowl ad https://t.co/4P3Zsvqlfo 32 minutes ago

TrendsBullshit

Bullshit trends RT @clickclickclick: Michael Bloomberg drops some hints about his $10m Super Bowl ad https://t.co/TkbkocdYnC https://t.co/aNiP7uGrpT 40 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Michael Bloomberg drops some hints about his $10m Super Bowl ad https://t.co/PVWXGLJp66 https://t.co/JhbB5AoHpj 42 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #MichaelBloomberg drops some hints about his $10m #SuperBowl ad https://t.co/eARpZiqkp0 https://t.co/QwXfh5Hzhp 42 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Michael Bloomberg drops some hints about his $10m Super Bowl ad https://t.co/arzTsOsTbv https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/WDrUwsUObr 47 minutes ago

screening

Screening Michael Bloomberg drops some hints about his $10m Super Bowl ad https://t.co/Xq48N8hklT https://t.co/Td8VSEAENE 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.