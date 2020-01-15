Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Jeopardy!' contestant roasts competitor during championship tournament

Mashable Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
James Holzhauer is known for winning absurd sums of money on Jeopardy! and just generally being an absolute beast on the show. Now, he's adding "savage" to his TV gameshow resume.

Holzhauer and fellow contestants Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter have been battling it out on the show's championship tournament Jeopardy! The Greatest...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.