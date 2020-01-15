Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Melania Trump absolutely loves to use chaotic photo filters

Mashable Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Say what you will about Melania Trump, but there's no denying that she has one of the most tolerable social media presences in the Trump family.

The first lady doesn't rage-tweet or share ridiculous memes like Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump. She isn't as ~extra~ as Tiffany is on Instagram, and unlike her husband, she doesn't...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game [Video]Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game

Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game Vaughn, President Trump and his wife, Melania, attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans on..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:57Published

Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter [Video]Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday (December 25) posted a Christmas greeting video on Twitter.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump, Melania Trump cheered by crowd at LSU-Clemson national championship game

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump received a warm reception at Monday night's national championship football game between Louisiana State University...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Melania Trump absolutely loves to use chaotic photo filters https://t.co/lPb8O1y4dY https://t.co/ZYZVCojkTs 23 minutes ago

jegsplus

Jegede Olatunji Melania Trump absolutely loves to use chaotic photo filters https://t.co/exOGh0oKSY https://t.co/mX9YI8AnYe 28 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Melania Trump absolutely loves to use chaotic photo filters https://t.co/0exYVVGmmr https://t.co/wNcUijL45E 36 minutes ago

GoalDigginMama

Erika Jones, Goal Digger Melania Trump absolutely loves to use chaotic photo filters https://t.co/t2Ves2xwWH 58 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Melania Trump absolutely loves to use chaotic photo filters https://t.co/oZmx53ABdX #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 1 hour ago

IntrepidMarketr

Charles H. Brewer Melania Trump absolutely loves to use chaotic photo filters https://t.co/e6oVGr3bnp https://t.co/3uWq14ZMMI 1 hour ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Melania Trump absolutely loves to use chaotic photo filters https://t.co/yZwe7PPtJU https://t.co/aCt3vPwCuy 2 hours ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Melania Trump absolutely loves to use chaotic photo filters https://t.co/mhyutRGgnb 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.