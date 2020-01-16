Jack Dorsey on Twitter’s edit button: “We’ll probably never do it”

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The edit button, a feature just about every avid Twitter user has wanted at some point, will probably never become a reality. At least, that’s what Jack Dorsey says in a new Wired video. Dorsey answers several questions from Twitter users in the video, and inevitably someone asks whether we’ll get an edit button in 2020. “The answer is no,” says Dorsey in a matter-of-factly manner. Dorsey then goes on to explain some of the reasoning behind the decision. He notes that Twitter started out as an SMS service and “when you send a text, you can’t really take it back.”…



