Jack Dorsey on Twitter’s edit button: “We’ll probably never do it”
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () The edit button, a feature just about every avid Twitter user has wanted at some point, will probably never become a reality. At least, that’s what Jack Dorsey says in a new Wired video. Dorsey answers several questions from Twitter users in the video, and inevitably someone asks whether we’ll get an edit button in 2020. “The answer is no,” says Dorsey in a matter-of-factly manner. Dorsey then goes on to explain some of the reasoning behind the decision. He notes that Twitter started out as an SMS service and “when you send a text, you can’t really take it back.”…
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey uses the power of his own website to answer frequently asked questions about one of the world's most popular social media platforms, Twitter! Is the Twitter bird's name really Larry? How can you identify a Twitter bot? Why does Twitter have a character limit? How do you...
Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has heard your calls for an edit button — and he isn’t budging.
Responding to questions in a video posted by Wired on Tuesday,... The Wrap Also reported by •9to5Mac •Tamworth Herald •The Verge •Just Jared
Tweets about this
blu RT @Pocketlint: Twitter's Jack Dorsey reveals when Twitter will add an edit button https://t.co/Uc2bhDTpHv https://t.co/VeR0e3LOjV 3 seconds ago
Daniel Ponziano RT @MobileSyrup: Twitter head Jack Dorsey says an edit button is never coming
https://t.co/wjSg5JpRlw https://t.co/3I8acdj7zJ 1 minute ago
[메인트확인!] Iik RT @mashable: Twitter's Jack Dorsey explains why you're not getting that edit button https://t.co/r0DEbix7Us 2 minutes ago
altgeelo Another reason @Jack is an #asshat
No Jack, you'r not perfect & neither are we. We make mistakes & want to fix them… https://t.co/e6UWCkrNSn 2 minutes ago
Livio Andrea Acerbo Jack Dorsey Says You Really Won’t Get an Edit Tweet Button https://t.co/SaKDPOtZCD https://t.co/Fwhfq16nk6 3 minutes ago
Pocket-lint Twitter's Jack Dorsey reveals when Twitter will add an edit button https://t.co/Uc2bhDTpHv https://t.co/VeR0e3LOjV 3 minutes ago
Peter R. RT @PopCrave: Twitter's Jack Dorsey tells @WIRED why we’re not getting edit button:
"You might send a tweet & then someone might retweet t… 4 minutes ago
Phil N. DeBlank Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on edit button: ‘We’ll probably never do it’ https://t.co/o0r0nXtBRm via @Verge7 minutes ago