John Cena and January Jones go head-to-head in a brutal flinching game

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Great confidence does not always equal great success. That's a lesson John Cena learns the hard way when he takes on January Jones in James Corden's "Flinch" game.



The idea is simple: holding a martini, you stand behind a clear screen while Corden fires a high velocity piece of fruit at your face. The less of your drink you... 👓 View full article

