Uzbekistan reportedly eyes national cryptocurrency mining pool

The Next Web Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Uzbekistan reportedly eyes national cryptocurrency mining poolIn an unusual move, Uzbekistan is reportedly looking to create a national cryptocurrency mining pool and digital asset exchange. One of the country’s government bodies, the National Agency for Project Management (NAPM), shared its plans at a press conference earlier this week, news.bitcoin.com reports. [Read: An introduction to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining pools] According to the report, the country’s national cryptocurrency mining pool will incentivize domestic and foreign miners to work together. Miners that join the pool will allegedly receive discounted electricity rates. Local news reported the country is setting up the pool in a bid to increase transparency and…

This story continues at The Next Web
