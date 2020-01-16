Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani kick butt in 'The Lovebirds' trailer
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () How many times have you been on a date with your S.O. and accidentally become implicated in a murder mystery?
In The Lovebirds, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani team up as crime-solving, scrappy couple who — after becoming accessories to a murder — must clear their names. Understandably, the pair is out of their element and...
Check out the official trailer for The Lovebirds starring Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp and Kyle Bornheimer!
Release Date: April 3, 2020
The Lovebirds is a romantic comedy movie, directed by Michael Showalter, from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall and Martin Gero....