Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani kick butt in 'The Lovebirds' trailer

Mashable Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
How many times have you been on a date with your S.O. and accidentally become implicated in a murder mystery? 

In The Lovebirds, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani team up as crime-solving, scrappy couple who — after becoming accessories to a murder — must clear their names. Understandably, the pair is out of their element and...
News video: The Lovebirds - Official Trailer

The Lovebirds - Official Trailer 02:31

 Check out the official trailer for The Lovebirds starring Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp and Kyle Bornheimer! Release Date: April 3, 2020 The Lovebirds is a romantic comedy movie, directed by Michael Showalter, from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall and Martin Gero....

