Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Byleth is the 8th 'Fire Emblem' character to join 'Super Smash Bros.'

Mashable Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The fifth Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character has been revealed, and it is yet another Fire Emblem fighter.

Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses is joining the fight in Smash Ultimate on Jan. 28 and will include both the male and female models of the main character from the 2019 game. While most Fire Emblem characters in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nintendo Switch game 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' gets a new downloadable fighter

The newest addition to Fighters Pass downloadable content for 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,' out Jan. 28, is Byleth of 'Fire Emblem: Three Houses."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •PolygonTechRadarengadgetThe Next Web

Byleth From the Fire Emblem Series Joins the Roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Byleth From the Fire Emblem Series Joins the Roster of Super Smash Bros. UltimateREDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Combat class is in session! Byleth, the renowned mercenary and professor from the Fire Emblem series, is ready to teach Super...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SkyPainter0806

claude's wyvern wrangler | Moose RT @theSirToasty: Byleth not just another traditional Fire Emblem sword character - their moves allow them access to a spear, axe and bow a… 4 seconds ago

IceAracon

Aracon♦️ RT @SirSkyward: My take on Byleth. I have no problem with the character. I think it has a lot to do with the order of the fighter pass. Lik… 7 seconds ago

koa_alvy

Kevin | Slim Reaper While I am upset with the character reveal, #FireEmblem Three Houses is a popular game. Byleth looked pretty awesom… https://t.co/ooOWa352zx 10 seconds ago

BunjaHofferson

Bunja Why did it have to be another fire emblem character... At least it’s Byleth... 25 seconds ago

Bladed00609821

Cirice RT @InfernoOmni: Like I want to be mad that they added another Fire Emblem character to Smash but when I see Sakurai talking about the game… 38 seconds ago

SnailsNoHomes

Stream my Music🐌 🎛 RT @RiseFallNick: "That it? Byleth?? THAT'S JUST ANOTHER FIRE EMBLEM CHARACTER!!" #SmashDirect https://t.co/hOBUzQDCxF 45 seconds ago

ElliottBros1

Jordan Elliott “I’m so happy! Three Houses was my personal GOTY, and I couldn’t be more excited for another Fire Emblem character… https://t.co/0qrJMvDUpG 55 seconds ago

SirSkyward

Sky My take on Byleth. I have no problem with the character. I think it has a lot to do with the order of the fighter p… https://t.co/SP2aVDOBRO 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.