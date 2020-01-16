Byleth is the 8th 'Fire Emblem' character to join 'Super Smash Bros.'
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () The fifth Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character has been revealed, and it is yet another Fire Emblem fighter.
Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses is joining the fight in Smash Ultimate on Jan. 28 and will include both the male and female models of the main character from the 2019 game. While most Fire Emblem characters in...
