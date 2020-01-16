Byleth is the 8th 'Fire Emblem' character to join 'Super Smash Bros.'

claude's wyvern wrangler | Moose RT @theSirToasty: Byleth not just another traditional Fire Emblem sword character - their moves allow them access to a spear, axe and bow a… 4 seconds ago Aracon♦️ RT @SirSkyward: My take on Byleth. I have no problem with the character. I think it has a lot to do with the order of the fighter pass. Lik… 7 seconds ago Kevin | Slim Reaper While I am upset with the character reveal, #FireEmblem Three Houses is a popular game. Byleth looked pretty awesom… https://t.co/ooOWa352zx 10 seconds ago Bunja Why did it have to be another fire emblem character... At least it’s Byleth... 25 seconds ago Cirice RT @InfernoOmni: Like I want to be mad that they added another Fire Emblem character to Smash but when I see Sakurai talking about the game… 38 seconds ago Stream my Music🐌 🎛 RT @RiseFallNick: "That it? Byleth?? THAT'S JUST ANOTHER FIRE EMBLEM CHARACTER!!" #SmashDirect https://t.co/hOBUzQDCxF 45 seconds ago Jordan Elliott “I’m so happy! Three Houses was my personal GOTY, and I couldn’t be more excited for another Fire Emblem character… https://t.co/0qrJMvDUpG 55 seconds ago Sky My take on Byleth. I have no problem with the character. I think it has a lot to do with the order of the fighter p… https://t.co/SP2aVDOBRO 1 minute ago