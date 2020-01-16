Smash Bros Ultimate to get 6 more fighters. Who the heck could they be?

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

We learned at today’s Nintendo Direct that Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s latest fighter is Byleth, the reserved player character from Fire Emblem Three Houses. And while that reveal sounds a little underwhelming, fear not: we’re getting six more character between now and December 2021. Who could they be? Nintendo revealed Byleth over the course of a 40-minute Direct, in which Masahiro Sakurai showed off their moves and basically appreciated the Fire Emblem series. They’re the fifth character in the first Fighters Pass, joining Joker from Persona 5, Terry from Fatal Fury, Banjo and Kazooie, and the Hero from Dragon Quest. [Read: Pokémon Sword & Shield adds missing creatures in…



