Donald Trump just got memed for making a perfect impeachment tweet

Mashable Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Donald Trump has been tweeting his way through his own impeachment, and it appears that after months of discussions and testimonies the whole ordeal is really starting to sink in for him.

On Thursday afternoon Trump tweeted, "I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!" This was just shortly after the Senate issued a...
News video: Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced

Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced 01:01

 House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial. Intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff, who led the probe, and judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler, whose committee approved the...

Lev Parnas, an associate of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has claimed that the president “knew exactly everything that was going on” with his efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Joe Bid

Natalie Brand reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi including Bay Area rep Zoe Lofgren among Impeachment Trial Managers (1-15-2020)

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trialWASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate...
Trump foe Schiff to head Democratic prosecution team at impeachment trial

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial,...
