Donald Trump just got memed for making a perfect impeachment tweet
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Donald Trump has been tweeting his way through his own impeachment, and it appears that after months of discussions and testimonies the whole ordeal is really starting to sink in for him.
On Thursday afternoon Trump tweeted, "I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!" This was just shortly after the Senate issued a...
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial. Intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff, who led the probe, and judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler, whose committee approved the...