NBCUniversal Launching Peacock Streaming Service July 15

WebProNews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
NBCUniversal has unveiled Peacock, a multi-tiered, free premium streaming service, according to parent company Comcast. NBCUniversal has been working on its streaming service for some time, but this is the first time there has been significant details. The service will be available in three tiers: a free tier and two premium ones. Peacock Free will…

The post NBCUniversal Launching Peacock Streaming Service July 15 appeared first on WebProNews.
News video: NBC's Peacock Will Have Free Version and Two Paid-Subscription Tiers

NBC's Peacock Will Have Free Version and Two Paid-Subscription Tiers 01:06

 NBC's Peacock Will Have Free Version and Two Paid-Subscription Tiers NBCUniversal revealed its new streaming service to investors on Thursday. Peacock Free will have 7,500 hours of programming, including complete seasons of classic series, Universal movies and specialized content such as the 'SNL...

Comcast announced more details about its upcoming service Peacock at a special investor presentation Thursday.

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal will provide details on its planned Peacock video streaming service on Thursday, taking on industry leader Netflix Inc and others in...
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal on Thursday gave specifics on its planned Peacock video streaming service, which will do battle with industry leader Netflix Inc and...
