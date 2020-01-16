NBCUniversal Launching Peacock Streaming Service July 15

NBCUniversal has unveiled Peacock, a multi-tiered, free premium streaming service , according to parent company Comcast. NBCUniversal has been working on its streaming service for some time, but this is the first time there has been significant details. The service will be available in three tiers: a free tier and two premium ones. Peacock Free will…



