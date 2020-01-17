Alphabet joins the trillion-dollar club

Friday, 17 January 2020 () At last: Google‘s parent company, Alphabet, is now the fourth company in the US to attain a market value of more than $1 trillion, after Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft. The company achieved this milestone just over a month after Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their respective CEO and President positions at Alphabet (founded in 2015), and handed the reins over to Google CEO Sundar Pichai last December (making him CEO of both Google and Alphabet). [Read: Pichai is a mistake] The holding company includes several businesses, including Google, Sidewalk Labs (which focuses on smart city tech),…
