Alphabet joins the trillion-dollar club

The Next Web Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Alphabet joins the trillion-dollar clubAt last: Google‘s parent company, Alphabet, is now the fourth company in the US to attain a market value of more than $1 trillion, after Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft. The company achieved this milestone just over a month after Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their respective CEO and President positions at Alphabet (founded in 2015), and handed the reins over to Google CEO Sundar Pichai last December (making him CEO of both Google and Alphabet). [Read: Pichai is a mistake] The holding company includes several businesses, including Google, Sidewalk Labs (which focuses on smart city tech),…

This story continues at The Next Web

News video: Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion

Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion 01:57

 The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level. Freddie Joyner has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Good-News Trifecta For Google's Alphabet [Video]A Good-News Trifecta For Google's Alphabet

it's a good day to be Google parent company Alphabet GOOGL, and certainly a shareholder. Alphabet received an out-of-the-gate one-year price target upgrade on Tuesday from Citi analyst Jason Bazinet,..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:12Published

