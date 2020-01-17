New Hampshire bill to allow taxes to be paid in Bitcoin falls short

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

No, New Hampshire residents won’t be able to pay their taxes in Bitcoin or cryptocurrency. Public records show that a bill filed this time last year, which would allow government agencies to accept digital assets for tax payments, has been shuttered. [Read: This Canadian town is letting residents pay taxes in Bitcoin] Had the plans gone ahead, the US state of New Hampshire would have theoretically been ready to begin accepting tax payments in cryptocurrency after July this year. Last November, the General Court’s Executive Departments and Administration Committee voted in favor of ending the bill. The decision was further backed with…



