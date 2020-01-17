Global  

New Hampshire bill to allow taxes to be paid in Bitcoin falls short

The Next Web Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
No, New Hampshire residents won’t be able to pay their taxes in Bitcoin or cryptocurrency. Public records show that a bill filed this time last year, which would allow government agencies to accept digital assets for tax payments, has been shuttered. [Read: This Canadian town is letting residents pay taxes in Bitcoin] Had the plans gone ahead, the US state of New Hampshire would have theoretically been ready to begin accepting tax payments in cryptocurrency after July this year. Last November, the General Court’s Executive Departments and Administration Committee voted in favor of ending the bill. The decision was further backed with…

This story continues at The Next Web

Recent related news from verified sources

New Hampshire’s Second Bill to Accept Bitcoin as Tax Payment Fails

New Hampshire’s Second Bill to Accept Bitcoin as Tax Payment FailsNew Hampshire state representatives have killed the legislature’s second attempt to accept crypto tax payments, saying that Bitcoin’s volatility is too high
The Cointelegraph

New Hampshire Lawmakers Vote Down Crypto Tax Bill

New Hampshire legislators have scrapped a bill that would have allowed state agencies to accept cryptocurrencies for tax payments.
Coindesk Also reported by •Seattle TimesCNA

