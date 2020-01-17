Global  

Happy ending still elusive in Italian broadband drama: sources

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Telecom Italia's efforts to recruit investors to help it to create a national broadband champion with Open Fiber have stalled, sources close to the matter say, as it is proving hard to hammer out a deal structure.
