Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

James Corden goes head-to-head with Camila Cabello in glorious 1999 vs. 2019 riff-off

Mashable Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Is the music today better than it was 20 years ago? 

James Corden thinks not. But here to try and prove him wrong is Camila Cabello.

In the clip above from The Late Late Show, Corden and Cabello go head-to-head in a riff-off, flipping between songs from 1999 (such as Ricky Martin's ever-wonderful "Livin' La Vida Loca") and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Camila Cabello stole pencil from Kensington Palace [Video]Camila Cabello stole pencil from Kensington Palace

Camila Cabello has landed on the British royals' watch list after confessing to stealing a pencil from Kensington Palace as a dare.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Camila Cabello and James Corden's 1999 vs. 2019 Music Mashup Will Be Stuck In Your Head All Day

Pick your fighter! On Thursday, James Corden and Camila Cabello went head-to-head for a throwback-styled "Riff-Off" on The Late Late Show. After sharing his...
E! Online

Camila Cabello Sings Her Boyfriend Shawn Mendes' Song During a Riff-Off on 'Corden'

Camila Cabello is belting out her boyfriend Shawn Mendes‘ song “If I Can’t Have You”! During the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden,...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.