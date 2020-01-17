Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

George Lucas finally met Baby Yoda and Star Wars fans are loving it

Mashable Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The meeting between the two legends was captured in a photo and posted on Twitter.  Read more...

More about Entertainment, Twitter, Mashable Video, George Lucas, and Baby Yoda
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: George Lucas finally met Baby Yoda and Star Wars fans are loving it

George Lucas finally met Baby Yoda and Star Wars fans are loving it 00:50

 "Always two, there are. A master, and an apprentice."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Baby Yoda vs Babu Frik [Video]Baby Yoda vs Babu Frik

Its the cutest showdown in history! Today we're pinning two of the most adorable alien's from the Star Wars franchise against each other? Who will come out on top? Who will sip tea? Only this video has..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:23Published

Taika Waititi teases Baby Yoda's real name [Video]Taika Waititi teases Baby Yoda's real name

Throughout 'Mandalorian,' the tiny green creature has been called "The Asset" or "The Child."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

George Lucas Met Baby Yoda & The Photo Is So Incredibly Cute

George Lucas has officially met Baby Yoda! Jon Favreau, the creator of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, has shared an adorable photo of the Star Wars...
Just Jared

George Lucas Finally Meets Baby Yoda on Set of 'Mandalorian'

George Lucas gently cradling Baby Yoda is already the best thing to happen in 2020 -- and if you're not feeling that ... ya might be dead inside. The 'Star Wars'...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ephrahimgroup

Ephrahim Group George Lucas finally met Baby Yoda and Star Wars fans are loving it https://t.co/hnasYiM0DO 18 minutes ago

WaltermanJames

James Walterman George Lucas finally met Baby Yoda and Star Wars fans are loving it https://t.co/M54pUuTfKI 18 minutes ago

Esther88469327

Esther George Lucas Finally Meets Baby Yoda on Set of 'Mandalorian'...I want a baby Yoda https://t.co/jsxXU01SQw 38 minutes ago

mfmustian

Mary RT @ETCanada: George Lucas finally met #BabyYoda on the set of #TheMandalorian https://t.co/aTaVR7UXD9 38 minutes ago

22Words

22 Words George Lucas Finally Meets Baby Yoda on Set of The Mandalorian https://t.co/sCq5rffLF3 41 minutes ago

NEPABUZZ1

NEPABUZZ It's finally happened -- George Lucas has met Baby Yoda, and it's adorable. https://t.co/daQfhp5gGQ 43 minutes ago

droolindog

Droolin' Dog George Lucas finally met Baby Yoda and Star Wars fans are loving it https://t.co/AycL3wtCX3 https://t.co/vuO8oyomJv 43 minutes ago

OfficialRefMarc

Marc Harris RT @TMZ: George Lucas Finally Meets Baby Yoda on Set of 'Mandalorian' https://t.co/vuLFNzTjZv 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.