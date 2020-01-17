Global  

Rep. Ayanna Pressley reveals alopecia diagnosis and bald head in powerful video

Mashable Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
On Thursday, in a powerful video for the Root, Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed she has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder characterized by hair loss. 

"I am ready now because I want to be freed from the secret and the shame that that secret carries with it, and because I'm not here just to occupy space. I'm here to create it,"...
News video: Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia 01:15

 Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia The Democrat from Massachusetts shared the news in a video from 'The Root.' She is one of nearly seven million in the United States with the skin disease. The freshman representative also showed off her bald head as a result of the condition. Ayanna...

Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time [Video]Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time

The Congresswoman is opening up about her very personal battle with alopecia. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:20Published

What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition [Video]What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition

Dr. Mallika Marshall explains what alopecia is after Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed her condition.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:31Published


Ayanna Pressley opens up about living with alopecia

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., revealed in a video released Thursday that she has a condition called alopecia and is now bald. “This is about acceptance,”...
Seattle Times

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals Her Hair Loss as She Shares Her ‘Very Personal’ Alopecia Diagnosis


TIME

