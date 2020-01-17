Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Horizon Zero Dawn needs to be the first of many PS4 exclusives on PC

The Next Web Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Rumor has it that Horizon Zero Dawn is about to become the first 1st-party PlayStation 4 exclusive game to make the jump to PC. Here’s hoping that, if it’s true, this rumor hopefully presages a closer relationship between PlayStation and PC… or, you know, any relationship at all. This rumor comes from a Kotaku report, which cites anonymous sources familiar with the plans. Granted, it is just a rumor at this point, but given that we’ve already seen Death Stranding coming to PC, it sounds at least somewhat plausible. Sony is also supposed to be putting on a show sometime in February…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6, Gears 5 $16, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering digital copies of Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PS4 for just *$5.89*. This one is regularly $20 for...
9to5Toys Also reported by •The Vergeengadget

Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Horizon Zero Dawn needs to be the first of many PS4 exclusives on PC https://t.co/MF66HHr762 https://t.co/KLFYoE1N1n 2 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous Horizon Zero Dawn needs to be the first of many PS4 exclusives on PC https://t.co/dnu4v5DeKK https://t.co/LnCvxJDdKR 2 minutes ago

NewsWebDesign

Newslocker WebDesign Horizon Zero Dawn needs to be the first of many PS4 exclusives on PC #Webdesign https://t.co/s3LsyREZ7Y https://t.co/NZj8m78YDF 10 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Horizon Zero Dawn needs to be the first of many PS4 exclusives on PC (by @rachelkaser) https://t.co/gkPRU4onbw 11 minutes ago

stevendorsey438

Steven Dorsey Cyberpunk Needs More Polish | Horizon Zero Dawn Coming To PC & More | Da... https://t.co/u0Axnx0wxd via @YouTube 5 hours ago

SaelemMusic

badcat Horizon Zero Dawn II needs to happen already. https://t.co/SdAq0UUnJG 18 hours ago

jungletitz

Jason Thompson Horizon Zero Dawn is great! Everyone needs to play it. Also I can’t wait to see it in 120 frames or whatever you PC… https://t.co/MaYv9WBB8s 22 hours ago

RonMcSwanson

Aaron☃️ Everyone needs to play Horizon Zero Dawn!!!! https://t.co/KTDwkhT8Ak 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.