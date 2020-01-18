Babu Frik's breakout Star Wars debut is finally online for all to enjoy

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been out in theaters for almost a month, and you can watch the best part at home.



The adorable alien known as Babu Frik made a big debut in the movie and it's finally available to watch online, courtesy of Disney. Early on in Rise of Skywalker, our heroes Rey, Finn, and Poe take series... 👓 View full article

