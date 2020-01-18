There are so many good tweets about the U.S. Space Force uniform

Greggle Popstar @KieranSnyder @textio Strange that you fret and spend so many tweets/ time on this. There will always be losers out… https://t.co/swndFkowrL 9 minutes ago _Baishakhi_Lostsoul_Sidheart ❤ RT @G4Gautam1443: Ive just understood why maybe we have less RTs Because we are so many #Sidhearts And there are too many good tweets t… 47 minutes ago Wise Old Man Good night, Twitter. To the fathers who read my tweets, I say this, don't give up on your fatherhood. You may feel… https://t.co/evkSMkRkvi 1 hour ago ReadingIsOurPassion #RIOP RT @IgnorantAsHell: There are many ways to use Twitter. I’ll use it to give encouragements, comfort, love and enlightenment and also to get… 2 hours ago Kevin Brookes @DaveHarrisonBBC From all the tweets you send, Hull sounds like a city reborn. There are so many exciting things ha… https://t.co/6HeV7YdASW 3 hours ago okbloomer @SJIgot7 @Mark18Jackson @GOT7Official alright. i know you meant good but before this i saw so many tweets saying th… https://t.co/63qFczbLNZ 3 hours ago