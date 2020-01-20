Joaquin Phoenix pays tribute to Heath Ledger during acceptance speech
|
|
Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix continued his strong award season run on Sunday, taking home another trophy at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards for his acting in Joker.
During his acceptance speech for winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the SAGs, he spent the majority of his time talking about the other...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this