Joaquin Phoenix pays tribute to Heath Ledger during acceptance speech

Mashable Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix continued his strong award season run on Sunday, taking home another trophy at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards for his acting in Joker.

During his acceptance speech for winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the SAGs, he spent the majority of his time talking about the other...
News video: Joaquin Phoenix praises fellow nominees in SAG speech

Joaquin Phoenix praises fellow nominees in SAG speech 01:33

 Joaquin Phoenix used his speech when accepting the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award to praise his fellow nominees.

Joaquin Phoenix thanks mum in Critics' Choice Awards speech for Best Actor [Video]Joaquin Phoenix thanks mum in Critics' Choice Awards speech for Best Actor

'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix' paid tribute to his social activist mother Arlyn Phoenix during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (12.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:15Published

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes [Video]‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes. The Joker star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. During his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published


Joaquin Phoenix Wins for 'Joker,' Pays Tribute to Heath Ledger at SAG Awards 2020 (Video)

Joaquin Phoenix honors his “favorite actor” Heath Ledger after his win at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards! The 45-year-old Joker star – who won...
Just Jared

Joaquin Phoenix dedicates his SAG award speech to Heath Ledger

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 20 (ANI): After receiving the award for the best performance by a male actor in a leading role for his character in 'Joker' at SAG...
Sify


Tweets about this

skylight_cinema

Skylight Cinema A very deserved tribute and award in our eyes! Joaquin Phoenix Pays Tribute to Heath Ledger in His ‘Joker’ SAG Awa… https://t.co/yjpeqm7bZb 1 day ago

247nigeria

247 Nigeria Joaquin Phoenix Pays Tribute to Heath Ledger in His Joker SAG Awards Speech https://t.co/RnXzkbI6ay 2 days ago

baphometx

George Roussos RT @baphometx: SAG Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Pays Joker Tribute to “My Favorite Actor, Heath Ledger” https://t.co/mpfHtVoGby https://t.c… 3 days ago

opprime_tv

OPPRIME tv RT @JustJared: #Joker star Joaquin Phoenix honors his “favorite actor” Heath Ledger (and each of his fellow nominees) after his win at the… 3 days ago

baphometx

George Roussos SAG Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Pays Joker Tribute to “My Favorite Actor, Heath Ledger” https://t.co/mpfHtVoGby https://t.co/EEkm6J5p7I 3 days ago

KenMast87763989

Ken Ng Joaquin Phoenix Pays Tribute to Heath Ledger in His Joker SAG Awards Speech https://t.co/RctHSYvNLw 3 days ago

ReecheshJC

#GandhismLover ReecheshJC #Human #Women #TouchLove RT @tntdrama: Joaquin Phoenix pays tribute to the late Heath Ledger #sagawards https://t.co/qJmDbAG5eW 3 days ago

Tipsxnews

Tips News Joaquin Phoenix Pays Tribute To Heath Ledger Joker At SAG Awards – Cosmic Book News https://t.co/BpgDLvGOIl via @Tipsnews2020 3 days ago

