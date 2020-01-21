Global  

Your California Uber ride price could soon be set by drivers

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
A new California law is changing up how much your future Uber ride might cost.

Employee classification rules for gig workers in California, known as AB5, are forcing companies like Uber to give drivers more control over certain parts of the job. Earlier this month, Uber added a favorite driver feature and price estimates...
