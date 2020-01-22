Global  

Senators bring Apple Watches to Trump's impeachment hearing, breaking no electronics rule

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Trump's impeachment trial has only just begun yet some senators have already broken the rules, bringing electronic devices into proceedings despite being specifically told not to.

As spotted by Roll Call, six Republican senators and one Democratic senator wore Apple Watches during the trial's first day on Tuesday, as did an...
 A new poll from CNN reveals the majority of Americans want the Senate to convict and remove President Donald Trump from office. Fifty-one percent of respondents want the Senate to convict the president on the impeachment charges brought by the House. A conviction would lead to Trump's immediate...

