Stephen Colbert breaks down the Trump impeachment trial's absurd rules
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () So, impeachment round two is officially kicking off in the Senate — but going into day one, the main topic on everybody's lips was Mitch McConnell's eyebrow-raising rules.
"No evidence, no witnesses," says Stephen Colbert in the clip above. "Just 100 old people stuck in a room together. This isn't a trial, it's the four...
The Republican-controlled Senate blocked a Democratic bid to force the White House to produce more documents and evidence on Tuesday, in a sign the third impeachment trial in U.S. history could proceed..