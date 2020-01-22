Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WhatsApp finally gets dark mode on Android — here’s how to enable it

The Next Web Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
WhatsApp finally gets dark mode on Android — here’s how to enable itWelcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. WhatsApp is finally getting dark mode on mobile — but only for Android for the time being, so iPhone users will have to wait a little longer. There’s another catch: the feature works solely through the app‘s latest beta version, which is already available on Google Play. Those signed up for the beta program should actually get the update automatically. If not, you can always enter the program to get the dark theme. [Read: How to…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Android,WhatsApp
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Android WhatsApp Soon Getting Dark Mode [Video]Android WhatsApp Soon Getting Dark Mode

Android WhatsApp Soon Getting Dark Mode

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

The Dark Web Explained [Video]The Dark Web Explained

Ever since the internet became an unavoidable fact of life, concerns about what it might be used for have been everywhere. And there’s one place where all of these fears can be realized: the dark..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 06:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

9to5Google Daily 378: WhatsApp dark mode is finally here, Twitter for Android keeps crashing, more

Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and...
9to5Google Also reported by •Indian ExpressThe Verge

WhatsApp finally launches dark mode, but only in beta

Among the most popular mobile apps, WhatsApp is one of the few that still hasn't embraced dark mode.  This is bound to change soon, though, as the dark mode...
Mashable


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.