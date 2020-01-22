WhatsApp finally gets dark mode on Android — here’s how to enable it

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. WhatsApp is finally getting dark mode on mobile — but only for Android for the time being, so iPhone users will have to wait a little longer. There’s another catch: the feature works solely through the app‘s latest beta version, which is already available on Google Play. Those signed up for the beta program should actually get the update automatically. If not, you can always enter the program to get the dark theme. [Read: How to…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Android,WhatsApp Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. WhatsApp is finally getting dark mode on mobile — but only for Android for the time being, so iPhone users will have to wait a little longer. There’s another catch: the feature works solely through the app‘s latest beta version, which is already available on Google Play. Those signed up for the beta program should actually get the update automatically. If not, you can always enter the program to get the dark theme. [Read: How to…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Android,WhatsApp 👓 View full article

