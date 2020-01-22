Trevor Noah unpacks day 1 of Trump's impeachment trial
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () We're one day into the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump and things are already hectic.
Trump's legal team, including defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, have swung into action in the Senate, putting forward their argument that the president "did absolutely nothing wrong," and that "Abuse of Power is not an Impeachable...
Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, the only member of Congress to work on both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment hearings, on Tuesday made the case for evidence to be produced by the White House for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial that she said was crucial to a "genuine, credible...