Trevor Noah unpacks day 1 of Trump's impeachment trial

Mashable Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
We're one day into the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump and things are already hectic.

Trump's legal team, including defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, have swung into action in the Senate, putting forward their argument that the president "did absolutely nothing wrong," and that "Abuse of Power is not an Impeachable...
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Impeachment veteran makes case for evidence

Impeachment veteran makes case for evidence 01:35

 Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, the only member of Congress to work on both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment hearings, on Tuesday made the case for evidence to be produced by the White House for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial that she said was crucial to a "genuine, credible...

Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Members Begin Laying Out Case For Removing President Donald Trump From Office [Video]Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Members Begin Laying Out Case For Removing President Donald Trump From Office

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Makes Notorious B.I.G. Reference | Billboard News [Video]Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Makes Notorious B.I.G. Reference | Billboard News

The impeachment trial for Donald Trump is underway, and one thing we never thought we'd hear in a situation like that is a Biggie reference.

Credit: Billboard News


Trevor Noah shares his thoughts on the latest impeachment developments

If you're behind on the latest impeachment news, Trevor Noah is here to catch you up to speed. The latest big development? Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas...
Mashable

Day 1: Republicans rally around Trump at impeachment trial

The four most important things to know about Tuesday’s opening session in the Senate
FT.com

