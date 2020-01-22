Global  

Vodafone ditches Facebook’s ‘cryptocurrency’ to focus on M-Pesa

The Next Web Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Vodafone ditches Facebook’s ‘cryptocurrency’ to focus on M-PesaVodafone has bailed on Facebook‘s cryptocurrency project, Libra, to focus on expanding its own solution for faster cross-border payments beyond Africa. The telecommunications giant is the latest in a string of companies to have left the Libra Association, alongside Mastercard, Visa, Stripe, and Ebay, CoinDesk reports. [Read: Facebook’s Libra ‘cryptocurrency’ is turning into a soap opera — and it’s gonna be a long season] Libra, a stablecoin-esque digital currency first revealed in mid-2019, has faced an onslaught of criticism from regulators worldwide, who’ve shared concerns its success could destabilize world economies by undermining the Euro. Vodafone would rather spend resources on M-Pesa (not a crypto)…

This story continues at The Next Web

