7 senators brought Apple Watches to Trump impeachment hearing, breaking no electronics rule

Mashable Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
As part of decorum rules, senators were told before the hearing that "no use of phones or electronic devices will be allowed in the Chamber. All electronics should be left in the Cloakroom in the storage provided." Read more...

Senators bring Apple Watches to Trump's impeachment hearing, breaking no electronics rule

Trump's impeachment trial has only just begun yet some senators have already broken the rules, bringing electronic devices into proceedings despite being...
Mashable Also reported by •Business InsiderThe VergeAppleInsider

US Senators flout Trump trial norms by wearing Apple Watch

Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) At least seven US Senators flouted the norms when they attended US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial wearing Apple Watch,...
Sify Also reported by •AppleInsider9to5Mac

