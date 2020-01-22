National Weather Service accurately forecasts iguanas falling from trees
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Weather prediction has become increasingly excellent. For example, the National Weather Service forecast, with astonishing accuracy, rainfall totals from Hurricane Florence five days in advance.
And the weather agency can forecast falling iguanas, too.
The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the forecasters warned residents Tuesday about falling iguanas.