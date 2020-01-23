Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The new Motorola Razr arrives February 6 in all its folding glory

The Next Web Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The Motorola Razr was arguably the most exciting phone announcement launch last year, especially after Samsung bungled its Galaxy Fold launch. We’ve been patiently waiting for an official release date since the device was first announced in November, and now we have one: February 6. Pre-orders begin January 26 at 12:01AM ET. The device will be a Verizon exclusive in the US, and will cost $1,500 or 62.49 a month for 24 months. That said, Verizon is softening the blow with trade-in deals; $500 off for trading in certain eligible smartphones, and another $200 via pre-paid MasterCard if you’re switching…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Motorola
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Foldable Motorola Razr to launch February 6

Foldable Motorola Razr to launch February 6 00:27

 Foldable Motorola Razr To Launch February 6

Recent related videos from verified sources

iPhone 12 Pro: Worth Waiting For? [Video]iPhone 12 Pro: Worth Waiting For?

iPhone XR Deal: https://amzn.to/33TXCj6Check out the new IG page: https://www.instagram.com/jonrettinger/2019 was a great year for tech, but 2020 is shaping up to be even bigger! Let's answer your..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After its launch was delayed due to 'high demand,' the $1,500 Motorola Razr foldable smartphone finally has a release date

After its launch was delayed due to 'high demand,' the $1,500 Motorola Razr foldable smartphone finally has a release date· Motorola has announced that its new $1,500 Razr foldable smartphone will be available to pre-order starting on January 26, and will be fully released in the...
Business Insider

Motorola’s foldable Razr will launch on February 6th after delay

Motorola’s foldable Razr will launch on February 6th after delayPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge After a slight delay last month, Motorola’s highly anticipated foldable Razr now has a release date: it’ll be out on...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ysackesystems

Ysacke Systems Motorola’s Foldable Razr Smartphone Is Coming in Early February https://t.co/inabHLY5LN via @Yahoo 9 hours ago

tomy2875

Tomy Motorola’s Foldable Razr Smartphone Arrives in Early February https://t.co/MwfJDNmlig 15 hours ago

MigueTwitting

Miguel Angel Villarroel The new Motorola Razr arrives February 6 in all its folding glory https://t.co/k2wKtJcSoY 21 hours ago

chidambara09

Chidambara .ML. RT @AnnetteSophonie: The Morning After: Motorola's foldable Razr arrives February 6th: #DeepLearning #IoT #BigData cc @worldtrendsinfo http… 21 hours ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce RT @Juchtervbergen: The Morning After: Motorola's foldable Razr arrives February 6th https://t.co/I2fmJXnbQJ https://t.co/cwWnWGHQJX 21 hours ago

AnnetteSophonie

Annette Sophonie The Morning After: Motorola's foldable Razr arrives February 6th: #DeepLearning #IoT #BigData cc @worldtrendsinfo… https://t.co/DX2ntmm6wj 22 hours ago

gianbellan

gianluca The new Motorola Razr arrives February 6 in all its folding glory (by napilopez) https://t.co/xFmaWZagKg - via thenextweb 1 day ago

Dav3403

Dave Reid The new Motorola Razr arrives February 6 in all its folding glory: https://t.co/KOvHocy00T 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.