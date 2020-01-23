The new Motorola Razr arrives February 6 in all its folding glory

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Motorola Razr was arguably the most exciting phone announcement launch last year, especially after Samsung bungled its Galaxy Fold launch. We’ve been patiently waiting for an official release date since the device was first announced in November, and now we have one: February 6. Pre-orders begin January 26 at 12:01AM ET. The device will be a Verizon exclusive in the US, and will cost $1,500 or 62.49 a month for 24 months. That said, Verizon is softening the blow with trade-in deals; $500 off for trading in certain eligible smartphones, and another $200 via pre-paid MasterCard if you’re switching…



