John Mulaney and Stephen Colbert have a wonderfully honest chat about anxiety

Mashable Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Watching two of the world's most articulate, confident comedy stars talk about anxiety might give anyone who regularly experiences it a feeling of glorious camaraderie.

John Mulaney and Stephen Colbert had a frank, wonderfully honest conversation about it on The Late Show Thursday. What starts as a delightful but nonetheless...
