Cars Will Be The Most Relevant Internet Devices, Says Volkswagen CEO

WebProNews Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
My view is that cars are becoming the most relevant units on the internet, says Volkswagen CEO Herber Diess. Cars are becoming devices. They are fully connected. Data streams into the car and out of the car will be much higher than with smartphones.

