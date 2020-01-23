Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Sexy Valentine's Day gifts: R-rated ideas for couples in the UK

Sexy Valentine's Day gifts: R-rated ideas for couples in the UK

Mashable Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Let's not beat around the bush here: A lot of Valentine's Day gift guides are just plain boring. 

Sure, we can all appreciate a good bouquet of flowers or piece of jewellery — the heartfelt stuff is nice once in a while. Once in a while, though. Not every damn year. 

SEE ALSO: 9 of the best flower delivery services...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Got a Lot of Love, but No Money? Here Are Some Free Valentine's Day Gifts

Got a Lot of Love, but No Money? Here Are Some Free Valentine's Day Gifts 01:09

 Cash-strapped but want to show your love how much you care on Valentine’s Day? Buzz60’s TC Newman has some gifts you can give that are cheap or free!

Recent related videos from verified sources

3 Easy DIY Valentine's Day Gifts [Video]3 Easy DIY Valentine's Day Gifts

Valentine&apos;s Day is the day of love, and what better way to show your love than with a homemade gift! Joining us with three DIY Valentine&apos;s Day gift ideas is Sarah Vanderkooy from..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:35Published

3 Easy DIY Valentine's Day Gifts [Video]3 Easy DIY Valentine's Day Gifts

Valentine's Day is the day of love, and what better way to show your love than with a homemade gift! Joining us with three DIY Valentine's Day gift ideas is Sarah Vanderkooy from Creative Ramblings...

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The best Valentine's Day gifts for your husband (UK edition)

Love or hate it, Valentine’s Day is the ideal time to right the gift-giving wrongs of Christmas.  Were you sure your husband would love that faux-vintage,...
Mashable

The best Valentine's Day gifts for her (UK edition)

Happy Valentine's Day season, lovebirds. Here's how to impress your wife, fiancé, girlfriend, or that cute girl in your building that you've been flirting with...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.