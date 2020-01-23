|
Sexy Valentine's Day gifts: R-rated ideas for couples in the UK
|
|
Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Let's not beat around the bush here: A lot of Valentine's Day gift guides are just plain boring.
Sure, we can all appreciate a good bouquet of flowers or piece of jewellery — the heartfelt stuff is nice once in a while. Once in a while, though. Not every damn year.
SEE ALSO: 9 of the best flower delivery services...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
3 Easy DIY Valentine's Day Gifts
Valentine's Day is the day of love, and what better way to show your love than with a homemade gift! Joining us with three DIY Valentine's Day gift ideas is Sarah Vanderkooy from..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 05:35Published
3 Easy DIY Valentine's Day Gifts
Valentine's Day is the day of love, and what better way to show your love than with a homemade gift! Joining us with three DIY Valentine's Day gift ideas is Sarah Vanderkooy from Creative Ramblings...
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:34Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this