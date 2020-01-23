The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me'

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Mashable's new series [INS: Don't @ Me :INS] takes unpopular opinions and backs them up with...reasonsWe all have our ways, but we may just convince you to change yours. And if not, chill.



The cast of Netflix's "Sex Education" weighs in on unpopular opinions like "Croissant is a bread NOT a pastry" and "Pineapple on pizza... 👓 View full article

