Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me'

Mashable Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Mashable's new series [INS: Don't @ Me :INS] takes unpopular opinions and backs them up with...reasonsWe all have our ways, but we may just convince you to change yours. And if not, chill.

The cast of Netflix's "Sex Education" weighs in on unpopular opinions like "Croissant is a bread NOT a pastry" and "Pineapple on pizza...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me'

The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me' 03:15

 "I think I've got 30,000 unread emails in my inbox."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sex Education Cast Talk Impact Of Show On Their Lives [Video]Sex Education Cast Talk Impact Of Show On Their Lives

The cast of hit Netflix show, Sex Education, talk about their rise in Instagram followers, celebrity fan encounters and a rapid rise in Instagram followers after the first series debuted.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Digital Spy play 'WHO AM I?' with the Sex Education cast! Ncuti Gatwa, Asa Butterfield & Emma Mackey [Video]Digital Spy play 'WHO AM I?' with the Sex Education cast! Ncuti Gatwa, Asa Butterfield & Emma Mackey

Digital Spy play 'WHO AM I?' with the Sex Education cast! Ncuti Gatwa, Asa Butterfield & Emma Mackey

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 09:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Sex Education’ Season 2 review: Teen life lessons in the fast lane

The sexual escapades of our favourite school-goers at Moordale High continue, aided by some fantastic writing and the top-notch cast
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

I_AM_Finance

Rudy The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me' https://t.co/UhIz1L1EHj https://t.co/zERugu40zT 35 seconds ago

harsha85

HARSHA The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me' https://t.co/M6kb8NnKAh https://t.co/uoSW83F5Z3 35 seconds ago

JennwnJohnson

Jenn Johnson The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me' https://t.co/UmkMEAAEzG https://t.co/M2Yp1uxXGJ 36 seconds ago

digitalmalaysia

Digital Malaysia The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me' https://t.co/l7L1NKgDEt 37 seconds ago

gogliness

Googliness The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me' https://t.co/qVMPGWuLUf https://t.co/B9CNNo8gGr 5 minutes ago

LeslieMontoya25

Leslie Montoya The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me' https://t.co/pixl6nlHcj https://t.co/DlMw2SUAFZ 8 minutes ago

AnneTerry65

Anne Terry The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me' https://t.co/Lokv65pMAl https://t.co/KD9lzqBLN6 8 minutes ago

fbanifatemi

Farzad Banifatemi The Cast of 'Sex Education' plays 'Don't @ Me' https://t.co/yxwDpryf8G https://t.co/qJO5AMrYg1 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.