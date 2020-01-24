Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How to be a digital disrupter at your company — without getting fired

The Next Web Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Here’s the good news: You just landed a new job in software or product development at a big company, you’ve been hired to advance their “digital transformation,” and you have a million great ideas. Congrats! Here’s the bad news: In the short time you’ve been there, you can already tell this company (let’s call it BigCo) is not nearly ready for all the great ideas you have in mind. You’re not the CEO or even the Chief Digital Officer at BigCo. So how are you going to drive change without losing your job? Here are five strategies I’ve used to…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

S4’s MightyHive Lays Infrastructure To Help DCO Fly, Del Greco Says [Video]S4’s MightyHive Lays Infrastructure To Help DCO Fly, Del Greco Says

One of the foundational acquisitions for Sir Martin Sorrell's new S4 Capital group is now working alongside a sibling company to light up opportunities in "dynamic creative optimization" for digital..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:51Published

S4’s Sorrell Sees Growth In Digital After Latest M&A [Video]S4’s Sorrell Sees Growth In Digital After Latest M&A

LAS VEGAS -- When he led the world's largest ad agency holding group, his central strategy was seeking growth in two circles of a Venn diagram - digital media and emerging markets. Now that he helms..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cannabis marketing company Fyllo acquires CannaRegs for $10M

Fyllo, a digital marketing company focused on the cannabis industry, has acquired CannaRegs, a website offering subscription access to state and municipal...
TechCrunch

SCB 1OX launches "Moonshot Mission" focusing on Thailand's first "Venture Builder", aiming to become ASEAN leader in venture builder and digital technology investment

SCB 1OX launches Moonshot Mission focusing on Thailand's first Venture Builder, aiming to become ASEAN leader in venture builder and digital technology investmentBANGKOK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCB 1OX Company Limited, a subsidiary under Siam Commercial Bank PCL (SCB), announced its readiness to push forward a new...
PR Newswire Asia

You Might Like


Tweets about this

claralmm

Clara Mendes RT @thenextweb: How to be a digital disrupter at your company — without getting fired https://t.co/lC5idTTUrj 2 hours ago

worldvoipcenter

World Voip Center How to be a digital disrupter at your company — without getting fired Here’s the good news: You just landed a new… https://t.co/koiAl0LV8n 3 hours ago

heystartup

heystartup How to be a digital disrupter at your company — without getting fired - https://t.co/kp1wbHX2Qa 4 hours ago

thenextweb

TNW How to be a digital disrupter at your company — without getting fired https://t.co/lC5idTTUrj 4 hours ago

JimBarnesRTP

Jim Barnes, MBA How to be a digital disrupter at your company — without getting fired https://t.co/jGauMypAJB 4 hours ago

okimikobot

okimikobot How to be a digital disrupter at your company — without getting fired https://t.co/pvOEBe31w3 6 hours ago

mercalisis

pedro molina How to be a digital disrupter at your company — without getting fired https://t.co/LKW6jWDmJ3 https://t.co/6uPkulbfNb 7 hours ago

_David_Kang

David Kang How to be a digital disrupter at your company — without getting fired https://t.co/LorUl2y5LS https://t.co/rafEr1AoQU 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.