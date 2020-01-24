Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stephen Colbert has an activity book to help bored senators at Trump's impeachment

Mashable Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
If you're going to pass notes, leave early, or play with fidget spinners during Trump's impeachment trial, you had better be prepared for Stephen Colbert to crack some jokes about it.

In the clip above, The Late Show host mocks bored senators before offering them a possible solution to their woes.

"You know, if senators are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Senators Can Only Drink Water And Milk And Eat Candy During Trump's Impeachment Trial

Senators Can Only Drink Water And Milk And Eat Candy During Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:32

 Senators attending President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial have strict rules to follow. According to Business Insider, these include prohibiting phones, talking or standing. Regular rules, like no food and beverages on the floor, will be enforced more as well. Senators can only drink milk and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Cuomo Keeps Defending Kellyanne Conway [Video]Chris Cuomo Keeps Defending Kellyanne Conway

The CNN anchor told Stephen Colbert why he continues to invite the White House counselor on his prime time show.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:23Published

Late Night Hosts Joke About Impeachment Trial [Video]Late Night Hosts Joke About Impeachment Trial

Late night comics had a field day over how lawmakers are spending their time during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stephen Colbert Creates an Activity Book for Bored Senators

Colbert said his book, “101 Fun Things to Do in the Senate Other Than Pay Attention to Impeachment,” would help distract lawmakers during the long sessions.
NYTimes.com

Stephen Colbert takes apart team Trump's legal arguments ahead of impeachment trial

If having Rudy Giuliani as his personal attorney wasn't proof enough that Trump's not getting the best legal advice possible, dwell upon this clip from Monday...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

uofmkid454

uofmkid454 Stephen Colbert has an activity book to help bored senators at Trump's impeachment https://t.co/0IGdMOdizC via @mashable 2 hours ago

GeoffreyNimmo

Geoffrey Nimmo Stephen Colbert has an activity book to help bored senators at Trump's impeachment https://t.co/ZfOCpbhTOG 2 hours ago

Brian42199806

Brian B. Stephen Colbert has an activity book to help bored senators at Trump's impeachment https://t.co/80Xzi3iNoy via @mashable 2 hours ago

ysabellaw

Ysa Adams @ansonmount https://t.co/eed3PRZG7K Highly patriotic, no? I believe Stephen Colbert posted a link to an activity b… https://t.co/NJFkGDjTv5 5 hours ago

PangurBanC

Kenneth Samson Stephen Colbert Creates an Activity Book for Bored Senators by TRISH BENDIX https://t.co/OFaz4QLRC3 https://t.co/yOKqgcZ5BS 5 hours ago

RuiSilvaMata

Rui Silva Mata "Stephen Colbert Creates an Activity Book for Bored Senators" by TRISH BENDIX https://t.co/sOIOca5zLX 6 hours ago

MichelleSandbe4

Michelle Sandberg "Stephen Colbert Creates an Activity Book for Bored Senators" by TRISH BENDIX via NYT https://t.co/jGi6iJYZNV 6 hours ago

torymarshman

Victoria Marshman My latest blog post: Stephen Colbert Creates an Activity Book for Bored Senators by TRISH BENDIX https://t.co/sfRctyWXK3 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.