Facial recognition to be rolled out in London amid privacy concerns

Mashable Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Live facial recognition (LFR) technology will be rolled out across specific locations across London, the Metropolitan Police Service has announced. 

This will be the first time these cameras will be operational on the streets of the UK capital. The rollout comes after pilots were conducted in London and South Wales. 

The...
News video: Are facial recognition cameras an infringement of our liberties?

Are facial recognition cameras an infringement of our liberties? 01:57

 The Metropolitan Police is to use facial recognition cameras operationally on the streets of London for the first time. They'll be switched on within a month - in an effort to find specific people suspected of serious or violent crimes. But privacy campaigners question the system's accuracy - and say...

London Police to Deploy Facial Recognition Cameras Despite Privacy Concerns and Evidence of High Failure Rate


TIME

Facial recognition to be rolled out across London by police, despite privacy concerns

Police are to start using controversial facial recognition across London, despite concerns over the technology's accuracy and privacy issues.
Independent

