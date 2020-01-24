Sprint will fix cracked Samsung Galaxy screens for $49, even if you're not on Sprint
|
|
Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A broken smartphone screen typically equals a hefty repair fee — sometimes hefty enough to make you give up and buy a new phone.
But Sprint has a pretty sweet, albeit limited, deal for anyone with a Samsung Galaxy device with a cracked screen. The company says it will fix such devices for $49 — even if you have a contract...
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this