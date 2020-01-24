Global  

Sprint will fix cracked Samsung Galaxy screens for $49, even if you're not on Sprint

Mashable Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A broken smartphone screen typically equals a hefty repair fee — sometimes hefty enough to make you give up and buy a new phone.

But Sprint has a pretty sweet, albeit limited, deal for anyone with a Samsung Galaxy device with a cracked screen. The company says it will fix such devices for $49 — even if you have a contract...
Recent related news from verified sources

Sprint will fix anyone's cracked Samsung Galaxy screen for $49

Sprint has launched an affordable screen repair program for Samsung Galaxy phones, and it doesn't even matter if you're a subscriber. The company will fix...
engadget

Sprint's $49 Stunt Is Brilliant

The country's fourth-largest carrier will fix your cracked Samsung Galaxy screen at a discount no matter which carrier you call home.
Motley Fool

