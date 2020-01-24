Global  

Watch this Sonic movie-themed Wiz Khalifa music video you didn’t know you needed

Friday, 24 January 2020
I know next to nothing about Wiz Khalifa, but what I really didn’t know was how much I needed this music video for ‘Speed me up,’ a music video made for with the imminent Sonic the Hedgehog movie. In it, Khalifa, Ty Dolla Sign, Sueco the Child, and Lil Yachty team up for a surprisingly chill groove full of enough Genesis references to put a smile on this Sonic fan’s face. There’s an opening groove to the beat of Metropolis Zone, a plethora of ring jingles, jaunts through Sonic’s Special Stages, and plenty of 16-bit pixel art to go around. It’s…

This story continues at The Next Web
