Watch this Sonic movie-themed Wiz Khalifa music video you didn’t know you needed

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

I know next to nothing about Wiz Khalifa, but what I really didn’t know was how much I needed this music video for ‘Speed me up,’ a music video made for with the imminent Sonic the Hedgehog movie. In it, Khalifa, Ty Dolla Sign, Sueco the Child, and Lil Yachty team up for a surprisingly chill groove full of enough Genesis references to put a smile on this Sonic fan’s face. There’s an opening groove to the beat of Metropolis Zone, a plethora of ring jingles, jaunts through Sonic’s Special Stages, and plenty of 16-bit pixel art to go around. It’s…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

