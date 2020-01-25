Here’s your chance to score a brand-new Apple iPad for under $240

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Step back a couple generations and pick up a still ultra-powerful, brand new Apple iPad Mini 3 at more than half off its retail price, only $239.99 right now with this limited time offer. Step back a couple generations and pick up a still ultra-powerful, brand new Apple iPad Mini 3 at more than half off its retail price, only $239.99 right now with this limited time offer. 👓 View full article

