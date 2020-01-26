Google Snaps Up Pointy to Help Main Street Stores Get Online Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Google has inked a deal to acquire 6-year-old Ireland-based firm Pointy for $163 million. Pointy provides a $900 box with built-in cellular connectivity, which lets brick-and-mortar retailers list their stock online. It plugs into the retailer's barcode scanner and automatically obtains accurate product names and images for display on a Web page hosted by Pointy.

