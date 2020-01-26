Adam Driver's Kylo Ren returns to 'Undercover Boss' on 'SNL'
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () The last time Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live, he busted out his Star Wars villain Kylo Ren for an Undercover Boss sketch. It was a hit. So of course, Driver's latest return to SNL gave us the gift of an Undercover Boss sequel.
It's pretty similar to the last one, but with 100 percent more misplaced uses of "OK,...
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million . The latest 'Star Wars' film is estimated to make anywhere from $175 million to $200 million in its opening weekend. 'Star Wars:..