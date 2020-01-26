Global  

Adam Driver's Kylo Ren returns to 'Undercover Boss' on 'SNL'

Sunday, 26 January 2020
The last time Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live, he busted out his Star Wars villain Kylo Ren for an Undercover Boss sketch. It was a hit. So of course, Driver's latest return to SNL gave us the gift of an Undercover Boss sequel.

It's pretty similar to the last one, but with 100 percent more misplaced uses of "OK,...
