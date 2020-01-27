Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish wins big at Grammys, duh

Mashable Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish, the breakout artist of 2019, solidified her musical success with four Grammy wins on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old Los Angeles native won Grammys for Song of the Year for "Bad Guy," Best New Artist, Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and Record of the Year for "Bad Guy," sweeping the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys 01:11

 Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year. In the four major categories that she won, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to have...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish named Best New Artist at the Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish named Best New Artist at the Grammys

Teenage star Billie Eilish has been named Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published

Billie Eilish sweeps 2020 Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish sweeps 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish took home all of the biggest awards at this year’s Grammys and we’re SHOOK.

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Family affair: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys

The edgy, avant-pop album that siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas created in a small bedroom made a big splash at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning 11 honors...
Japan Today Also reported by •Just Jared JrJust JaredBillboard.comSifyE! Online

Billie Eilish's 2020 Grammys Ensemble Will Make You Green With Gucci Envy

Billie Eilish is Grammys magic, duh. As has become tradition for the 18-year-old singer, Billie stepped out on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet dripping in...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredBillboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

diptanil19

Diptanil Majumder ⚽ RT @RecordingAcad: .@BillieEilish snagged the Best New Artist win at the #GRAMMYs Awards. 🎶 https://t.co/b80ychY0Fz 15 seconds ago

6erxrdo

6erardo RT @PopBase: Artist with the most #GRAMMYs wins in one single night over the past decade: Beyoncé (6) Lady Antebellum (5) Adele (6) Dan Au… 31 seconds ago

lisamytea

Lalisa Mana Uban ? RT @MTVNEWS: Let's be real here, @billieeilish basically just won the entire #GRAMMYs https://t.co/KzcHK9FvjI 47 seconds ago

dynaridzuan

Dyna Eilish RT @enews: Billie Eilish Just Made So Much History at the 2020 Grammys With All Her Wins https://t.co/x8J9UJLEPW 58 seconds ago

RPeppersack

That Bitch in the Hood RT @latimesent: Billie Eilish, 18, wins the best new artist Grammy award #GRAMMYs https://t.co/98L31A7Z7W 2 minutes ago

Dom972Joe

joe mada RT @thefader: @LilNasX @Beyonce @ladygaga @originalkoffee .@LilNasX wins Best Music Video for "Old Town Road" at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

radelizo

RA RT @CNN: Billie Eilish wins best new artist at the #Grammys. The singer also won song of the year for "Bad Guy." https://t.co/JdtFlg8i0F 3 minutes ago

guruhitek

Steve Frank RT @hitech_guru: Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards, wins 5 trophies for first album - CNBC https://t.co/uUIcGcKowF #GRAMMYAwards2020 #Gram… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.