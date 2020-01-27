After nearly 6 months, Kashmir’s internet opens up – but only to 300 sites

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

After enduring the longest internet shutdown in a democracy, people in Kashmir are being allowed back online, but with major restrictions. On January 15, the state authorities allowed limited 2G access and broadband access to select institutes in a few areas. Over the weekend, it issued orders to restore 2G internet access to 301 sites across the region of Jammu and Kashmir, including a handful of news outlets. Just 301. The full list includes banking sites, travel booking services, education-related websites, music and video streaming services, and select news sites. Popular social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter are still missing. As per the…



