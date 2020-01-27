Global  

After nearly 6 months, Kashmir’s internet opens up – but only to 300 sites

The Next Web Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
After nearly 6 months, Kashmir’s internet opens up – but only to 300 sitesAfter enduring the longest internet shutdown in a democracy, people in Kashmir are being allowed back online, but with major restrictions. On January 15, the state authorities allowed limited 2G access and broadband access to select institutes in a few areas. Over the weekend, it issued orders to restore 2G internet access to 301 sites across the region of Jammu and Kashmir, including a handful of news outlets. Just 301. The full list includes banking sites, travel booking services, education-related websites, music and video streaming services, and select news sites. Popular social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter are still missing. As per the…

This story continues at The Next Web
