|
Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-orders might come with free Galaxy Buds+
|
|
Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The pricier variants of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphone – namely, the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra – will come with Samsung's new Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds.
This is according to leaker Evan Blass, who shared what looks like an official marketing image from Samsung announcing the deal, which will apparently only...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Has Leaked!
A new report confirms that there will be no Samsung Galaxy S11. Instead, the Galaxy S10 series’ successors will be called the S20s -- likely to match the decade.
Credit: Digital Trends Duration: 00:37Published
Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again)
CES is finally over, but there’s no time to rest if you’re a mega-corporation like Samsung. The company just revealed two new smartphones in Las Vegas (including a best of CES winner), but now..
Credit: Engadget Today Duration: 02:31Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this