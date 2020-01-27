Global  

Amazon employees risk their jobs by criticizing the company for its role in climate crisis

The Next Web Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
In May last year, Amazon employees publicly pressured their employer to take action and responsibility for their contribution to the climate crisis in a rally outside of its stakeholders meeting. Since then, the company warned two workers that they could face termination if they continue to violate Amazon’s “external communications policy.” In a Medium post published by “Amazon Employees for Climate Justice” on Sunday, more than 350 workers put their jobs on the line as they criticized Amazon’s contribution to the climate crisis under their name and job title. By doing this, they’re violating the company’s PR rules that prevents…

Recent related news from verified sources

Over 350 Amazon employees risk job, call out company’s climate failures


Indian Express

COP25: Another Lost Opportunity – Analysis

By Rajeesh Kumar* The 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP25, held in Madrid from December 2-13, ended without any significant progress....
Eurasia Review


